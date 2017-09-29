It’s National Coffee day — here are the deals

The owners of these local coffee shops emailed us to tell us thier specials for today, National Coffee Day.

Sugar Shack

On Friday, Sugar Shack in Stafford will be offering a free small coffee with any purchase to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Jirani

For National Coffee Day, we are offering a 10% discount off of any coffee or specialty drink to all patrons.

In celebration of National Coffee Day, The Grind N Crepe , located in Historic Occoquan will be offering 1 FREE Specialty Coffee with the purchase of a Crepe , Panini, or Slider.

$1 coffee (any size) or half off espresso drinks!