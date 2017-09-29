News It’s National Coffee day — here are the deals
The owners of these local coffee shops emailed us to tell us thier specials for today, National Coffee Day.
On Friday, Sugar Shack in Stafford will be offering a free small coffee with any purchase to celebrate National Coffee Day.
For National Coffee Day, we are offering a 10% discount off of any coffee or specialty drink to all patrons.
In celebration of National Coffee Day, The Grind N Crepe, located in Historic Occoquan will be offering 1 FREE Specialty Coffee with the purchase of a Crepe, Panini, or Slider.
$1 coffee (any size) or half off espresso drinks!
Buy one coffee drink or smoothie and get one for half price, of equal or lesser value. Not valid with any other offers.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Sponsored Post
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Sponsored Post
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Sponsored Post
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
Sponsored Post
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Sponsored Post