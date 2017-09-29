Potomac Local
3 homes damaged, 2 people displaced in Haymarket fire

by Potomac Local on September 29, 2017 at 10:42 am Leave a Comment
Fire crews overnight battled a blaze in Haymarket. 

From Prince William County Fire and Rescue:

On Friday, September 29th at 2:48 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 15800 block of Mackenzie Manor Drive in Haymarket.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed heavy fire on the rear deck of a townhome that had extended through the roof. Firefighters commenced suppression and immediately extinguished the fire.

An occupant of the townhome was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The home sustained extensive damage estimated at $450,000. Two additional units sustained minor damage.

The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on scene to assist 2 adults displaced by the fire.

The fire originated on the deck; the cause was improper disposal of smoking materials and has been determined as accidental.

