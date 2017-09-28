News Volunteers needed for 1st annual Old Bridge Road clean-up
Please join the Occoquan District Supervisor’s Office and Keep Prince William Beautiful in cleaning up Old Bridge Road! Groups, families, and individuals are all encouraged to sign-up.
Monday, October 9th, 2017 (Columbus Day).
Clean-Up: 9:00 a.m. to Noon.
Sign-In: 8:30 to 9:00 a.m.
Thank You Lunch: Noon to 2:00 p.m.
The Sign-In Station (pre clean-up) and Thank You Lunch (post clean-up) will be held on the Lake Side of the Tackett’s Mill Shopping Center.
–Volunteers will be split into teams. Please, let us know if you wish to clean-up with a specific person, family, group, etc.
–Each team will appoint a team leader who attends a short informational meeting a week prior to the clean-up and will also be designated their team’s spot to clean-up.
–Wear comfortable shoes and clothes… you might get dirty!
–Supplies will be provided by KPWB.
–Clean-Up hours may be used for community service/project hours for students only.
–Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
–The clean-up will be re-scheduled if the weather is severe…but it will continue in light rain or wind.
For more questions or more information
Occoquan District Supervisor’s Office:
occoquan@pwcgov.org or 703-792-4136
https://www.facebook.com/SupervisorRuthAnderson/
https://supervisorruthanderson.com/
Michael Flood (Volunteer/Assistant):
mjf12890@msn.com or 703-789-2059.
To learn more about Keep Prince William Beautiful:
info@kpwb.org or 571-285-3772
