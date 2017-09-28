News Town hall meeting to discuss Rural Crescent: ‘Fact, Fiction and the Future’
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Hello,
Delegate Rich Anderson and I hope to see you on October 11th. We will discuss the Rural Crescent and share information on how land use policies affect all of our residents.
Jeanine
BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT TOWN HALL MEETING
THE RURAL CRESCENT
Fact, Fiction and the Future
Please Join
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and
Delegate Rich Anderson
Wednesday, October 11th @ 7pm
Brentsville District High School
12109 Aden Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017