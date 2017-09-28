Town hall meeting to discuss Rural Crescent: ‘Fact, Fiction and the Future’

From an email:

Hello,

Delegate Rich Anderson and I hope to see you on October 11th. We will discuss the Rural Crescent and share information on how land use policies affect all of our residents.

Jeanine

BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT TOWN HALL MEETING

THE RURAL CRESCENT

Fact, Fiction and the Future

Please Join

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and

Delegate Rich Anderson

Wednesday, October 11th @ 7pm

Brentsville District High School

12109 Aden Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181