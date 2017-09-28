Potomac Local
Woodbridge
Town hall meeting to discuss Rural Crescent: ‘Fact, Fiction and the Future’

by Potomac Local on September 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm Leave a Comment

From an email: 

Hello,
Delegate Rich Anderson and I hope to see you on October 11th. We will discuss the Rural Crescent and share information on how land use policies affect all of our residents.
Jeanine

BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT TOWN HALL MEETING
THE RURAL CRESCENT
Fact, Fiction and the Future

Please Join
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and
Delegate Rich Anderson

Wednesday, October 11th @ 7pm
Brentsville District High School
12109 Aden Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181

