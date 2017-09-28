Potomac Local
Woodbridge
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Supercuts opens on Liberia

by Manassas Local on September 28, 2017

From an email: 

We are a family owned and operated small business. We offer special discounts to seniors, juniors, and, of course, our Heros (military, veterans, police and fire). Supercuts offers quality haircuts and color services for men, women, and children at an affordable price. 

(Next to Navy Federal Credit Union)

9755 Liberia Ave., Ste. 105, Manassas, VA 20110

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Manassas Local, Business
