News Supercuts opens on Liberia
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
We are a family owned and operated small business. We offer special discounts to seniors, juniors, and, of course, our Heros (military, veterans, police and fire). Supercuts offers quality haircuts and color services for men, women, and children at an affordable price.
(Next to Navy Federal Credit Union)
9755 Liberia Ave., Ste. 105, Manassas, VA 20110
