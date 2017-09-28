Potomac Local
News
Malones restaurant closed for business

by Manassas Local on September 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm Leave a Comment

Signs posted to Malones Restaurant in Downtown Manassas tell diners the restaurant is closed.

The voice mail greeting callers to the restaurant:

“We regret to inform you that, until further notice, Malones is not accepting any new business.”

Malones opened in 2012 and is located on the corner of Main and Chruch Street. Its second-floor dining room opened in 2014.

The building was once home to the Manassas Presbyterian Church.

