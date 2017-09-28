9th Annual Greater Manassas Veterans Day Parade honors US Air Force

From a press release:

VetPar is pleased to announce the details for the 9th Annual Greater Manassas Veterans Day Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at 11:00 am and will honor the US Air Force’s 70th Anniversary. This year’s Grand Marshals are Air Force veterans Ernest Merle Hancock and Steve Krawczyk.

The route will follow Center Street, and pass the reviewing stand at the Harris Pavilion. For more information on the Grand Marshals, parade participation, sponsorship, and advertising information, please visit us at http://www.vetpar.org