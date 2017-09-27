House of Delegates candidates agree to campaign forum

DALE CITY — Candidates vying for seats in the Virginia General Assembly will take questions in front of an audience in Dale City next week.

Currently, the candidates from House Districts (HD) 31 and 51 have accepted. From the 31st HD incumbent L. Scott Lingamfelter (R), Elizabeth R. Guzman (D) and Nathan D. Larson (I) have agreed to respond to questions. Hala S. Ayala (D) and Richard L. Anderson (R), the incumbent in the 51st HD will also participate.

The Prince William NAACP, the League of Women Voters of the Prince William Area, and the Prince William Committee of 100 are collaborating to present the free candidate forum.

More in a press release: