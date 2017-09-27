News House of Delegates candidates agree to campaign forum
DALE CITY — Candidates vying for seats in the Virginia General Assembly will take questions in front of an audience in Dale City next week.
The Prince William NAACP, the League of Women Voters of the Prince William Area, and the Prince William Committee of 100 are collaborating to present the free candidate forum.
More in a press release:
Currently, the candidates from House Districts (HD) 31 and 51 have accepted. From the 31st HD incumbent L. Scott Lingamfelter (R), Elizabeth R. Guzman (D) and Nathan D. Larson (I) have agreed to respond to questions. Hala S. Ayala (D) and Richard L. Anderson (R), incumbent in the 51st HD will also participate. Residents may register and submit questions for the candidates online at each organization’s website.
Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth, President and Director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, has agreed to moderate the forum. Dr. Farnsworth is a Political Science professor focusing on mass media, the presidency and Virginia politics.
“We’ve held many candidate forums over the years and they have been very useful in letting the public compare the candidates,” says Committee of 100 President, Ann Wheeler.
The organizers sought to include legislative districts that represent Prince William, Manassas City and Manassas Park. Organizers also invited candidates from the open 2ndHouse District seat. Democratic candidate Jennifer D. Carroll Foy accepted, however, Mike D. Makee is undecided. A forum for House Districts Candidates for 13th, 40th and 50th was scheduled earlier, but was canceled when some declined. However, candidates in the 13th and 40th HD have completed a questionnaire that may be found at vote411.org.
“These forums allow the public access to those seeking to represent them,” said Cozy Bailey, PWNAACP President. “We are proud to help bring these candidates to the public,” continued Bailey.
The three organizers are also producing a Lieutenant Governor’s forum on Tuesday, October 24th. Well-known television news anchorman Leon Harris will moderate the forum. More information will be available soon.
Please join us Friday, October 6, 2017 at 7pm at George M. Hampton Middle School located at 14800 Darbydale Ave., Woodbridge, VA. Please send HD Candidate Forum Question Submission by 5PM on October 3.
