Top poets from Virginia, surrounding states to gather at Hylton Performing Arts Center

MANASSAS — The top poets will from Virginia, and five surrounding states will gather next week at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
From a press release:
“In the Company of Laureates” is a unique literary event, free for the public to meet our local Poets Laureate and Poets Laureate from Virginia, and five neighboring states who will spread excitement and love of their craft through a full schedule of performances, activities and workshops. This event coincides with Prince William County’s official Poet Laureate Day, October 8th, 2017.
On Sunday, October 8th, from 1pm to 5pm, the Hylton Performing Arts Center (HPAC) will host “In the Company of Laureates.” From 1pm to 2pm, local Poets Laureate will read in Merchant Hall. From 2pm to 3pm there will be an open mic and break out workshops. From 3pm to 4pm, State Poets Laureate will read in Merchant Hall, and from 4pm to 5pm there will be another open mic and more activities.
Never has there been an event like this on the East Coast. Sponsored by the PWC Arts Council and The Clearbrook Foundation, this day of poetry has been organized by the Poet Laureate Circle, an ever expanding group of poets in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. The Poet Laureate Circle was formed in May 2014 when radio personality Guy Lambert of WPGC- 95.5 crowned the first Prince William County Poets Laureate, Robert Scott and Alexandra Hailey, at SummerFest in Lake Ridge, VA. In 2016, Guy crowned Kathy Smaltz, our county’s current reigning Poet Laureate.
Through the efforts of its founder, June Forte, and The Poet Laureate Circle’s current organizers, Alice Mergler and Cathy Hailey, and its active members, poetry is reaching a wider audience and elevating the literary arts in Prince William County.
