Sought for domestic related strangulation, suspect turns himself in

From Prince William County police:

Strangulation | Domestic Related *ARREST – On September 26, Jameur Ryan SMITH turned himself into police without incident at the Western District Station in Manassas. The accused was wanted for a domestic which occurred at a residence located in the 8800 block of Middleburg Ct in Manassas on August 23.

Arrested on September 26:

Jameur Ryan SMITH, 35, of 7599 Gales Ct in Manassas

Charged with strangulation

Court Date: October 23, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On August 23 at 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8800 block of Middleburg Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 27-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused got on top of the victim and began to choke her. The parties eventually separated and the accused left the residence. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Jameur Ryan SMITH. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.