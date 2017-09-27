Potomac Local
Woodbridge
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy to celebrate 10 year anniversary

by Stafford Local on September 27, 2017 at 10:00 am Leave a Comment

Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy of Stafford will be celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary this Saturday, September 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free food, a raffle to win one of two smart TVs, face painting, a chiropractor, and a vascular health check.

Dan Singh wants to show his appreciation for his customers “First, I’d like to thank Stafford County and the local community for supporting me for the last 10 years, and making my pharmacy a success.”  

He also would like people to know that the neighborhood pharmacy offers medical and home health care supplies, a drive-through service window, and home delivery service. 

From Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy’s Facebook page:

Getting ready for Saturday’s 10 year anniversary / Customer Appreciation day. Come by for free food, free chair massages and chiropractor spine checks. AND a chance to win one if these 43″ smart TVs. And don’t forget to get your Flu Shot while you are here!
Sat. Sept 30. 10am-2pm.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


