Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy to celebrate 10 year anniversary

Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy of Stafford will be celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary this Saturday, September 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free food, a raffle to win one of two smart TVs, face painting, a chiropractor, and a vascular health check.

Dan Singh wants to show his appreciation for his customers “First, I’d like to thank Stafford County and the local community for supporting me for the last 10 years, and making my pharmacy a success.”

He also would like people to know that the neighborhood pharmacy offers medical and home health care supplies, a drive-through service window, and home delivery service.

