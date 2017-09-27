News Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy to celebrate 10 year anniversary
Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy of Stafford will be celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary this Saturday, September 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free food, a raffle to win one of two smart TVs, face painting, a chiropractor, and a vascular health check.
Dan Singh wants to show his appreciation for his customers “First, I’d like to thank Stafford County and the local community for supporting me for the last 10 years, and making my pharmacy a success.”
He also would like people to know that the neighborhood pharmacy offers medical and home health care supplies, a drive-through service window, and home delivery service.
From Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy’s Facebook page:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Getting ready for Saturday’s 10 year anniversary / Customer Appreciation day. Come by for free food, free chair massages and chiropractor spine checks. AND a chance to win one if these 43″ smart TVs. And don’t forget to get your Flu Shot while you are here!
Sat. Sept 30. 10am-2pm.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017