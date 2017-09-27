Cleared up confusion? A portion of Tudor Lane is now Eagle Way

The street where Osborn High School and Baldwin Intermediate schools sit has a new name.

The Manassas City Council on Monday changed the name of Tudor Lane to Eagle Way, named after the mascot of Osbourn High School.

The name change was approved by the city’s school board and went to the city council for final approval.

After Baldwin Intermediate School opened in December creating a new polling place for voters, there was some confusion about location. The old Baldwin school was located on Main Street, about one block south of the new school.

To add to the confusion, There were two portions of Tudor Lane — one that ran in front of the schools, and the other which intersects with Fairview Avenue.

City Manager Pat Pate said it was easier to change the portion that ran in front of the schools rather than changing the portion of the street where people live.

“It would’ve have been difficult to rename the portion with houses on it,” said Pate.

The portion of Tudor Lane that intersects with Fairview Avenue will keep its name. However, this portion of Tudor Lane becomes Prince William Street, and, so far, there are no plans to change the name of that street.

Find out if Baldwin Intermediate School is your polling place.