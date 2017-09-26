Traffic The shared-use path on Prince William Parkway will be repaved
The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin repaving the shared use path on Prince William Parkway.
The path sits on the westbound side of the roadway and is popular with walkers, joggers, and bicyclists.
The repaving effort will take place on both Prince William and Fairfax County parkways.
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Paving of portions of the Fairfax County Parkway Trail and the Prince William Parkway trail will begin Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The Prince William Parkway trail work will start Wednesday morning at Hoadly Road, making its way north in sections to Liberia Avenue. The paving is scheduled for completion later this fall.
The Fairfax County Parkway Trail paving will begin later this fall and is scheduled for completion in summer 2018. The section of the trail between I-66 and Route 7 will be worked on first, followed by the section from I-66 to Whitlers Creek Drive (about a quarter-mile north of Rolling Road).
The work totaling nearly 30 miles between the two parkways will take place weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Trail users should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes; VDOT will provide regular updates regarding work zone locations to local biking organizations, as well as via the project page and VDOT Northern Virginia’s Twitter account. Reflective barriers will be installed at each work zone.
In 2016, extensive patching and crack sealing occurred on both trails in anticipation of this paving. Maintenance also occurred in 2014 along the Fairfax County Parkway Trail between Route 29 and Route 7.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017