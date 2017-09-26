News New 350-home housing development, healthcare to be discussed at Woodbridge civic association meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association will take up two matters during its meeting on Thursday: A new housing development that could bring up to 325 new homes, and healthcare.
Here’s the rundown:
7:30PM review of the Ray’s Regarde development at the terminus of Horner Road
The project area is located at the end of Horner Road overlooking Interstate 95. Before Prince William Parkway, drivers would cross I-95 using Horner Road. From the Prince William County Planning Office:
Ray’s Regarde – A request to rezone a 55-acre property from A-1, Agricultural, R-4, Suburban Residential, and R-16, Urban Residential, to PMR, Planned Mixed Residential, to allow up to 325 residential units. The application includes the partial abandonment of Horner Road. The property is located at the northeastern quadrant of the I-95/Prince William Parkway interchange; is zoned A-1, R-4, and R-16; and is designated SRH, Suburban Residential High, SRL, Suburban Residential Low, and ER, Environmental Resources, in the Comprehensive Plan. Woodbridge Magisterial District.
The proposal for Ray’s Regarde must be heard by the Prince William County Planning Commission. So far, there is no scheduled hearing date for the project, according to county planner Meika Daus.
More of the upcoming agenda from Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association:
7:45 PM: MEDICARE AND MEDICAID: PLANNING FOR THE CARE OF THE ELDERLY
— Sandra Dawson, Chair: PWC Commission on Aging, Woodbridge Rep.
–Mr. Brain Tenney, Executive Director of Westminster at Lake Ridgehil Bongiorno, Executive Director of Home Care Association of America
–Phil Bongiorno, Executive Director of Home Care Association of America
–Brianna Sewell, PWC Representative to Congressman Jerry Connelly
8: 00 PM Questions and Answers
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at the ITEM, INC. office building at 991 Annapolis Way in Woodbridge.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
