Construction work resumes on police station following $50,000 fire

WOODBRIDGE — A fire at Prince William County’s new $30 million Central District Police Station on Friday will not further delay its construction.

From county spokesman Jason Grant:

There should be no delays due to the fire. The structural steel was examined and was not damaged. So, work has resumed. The GC started repairs already, and is able to do the repairs concurrently with the remaining construction.

The building, which is still under construction and has already been delayed by three months, caught fire Friday when construction workers using torch ignited combustible material, according to a fire and rescue spokesman.

Central District Fire Cause and Origin/accidental- roofers utilizing a propane torch#pwcdfr — Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 22, 2017

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.