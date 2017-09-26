News Construction work resumes on police station following $50,000 fire
WOODBRIDGE — A fire at Prince William County’s new $30 million Central District Police Station on Friday will not further delay its construction.
From county spokesman Jason Grant:
There should be no delays due to the fire.
The structural steel was examined and was not damaged. So, work has resumed. The GC started repairs already, and is able to do the repairs concurrently with the remaining construction.
The building, which is still under construction and has already been delayed by three months, caught fire Friday when construction workers using torch ignited combustible material, according to a fire and rescue spokesman.
Central District Fire Cause and Origin/accidental- roofers utilizing a propane torch#pwcdfr
— Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 22, 2017
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017