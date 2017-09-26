Potomac Local
Woodbridge
Charges ensue when allegedly intoxicated suspect spits on police officer

by Potomac Local on September 26, 2017 at 12:03 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County police:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 21 at 1:35 a.m., officers responded to Brittany’s Restaurant located at 12449 Dillingham Sq in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate several suspicious individuals. When officers arrived, they made contact with several intoxicated suspects and subsequently arrested them.

As an officer was attempting to process one of the suspects at the Adult Detention Center, the accused spit on the officer. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kareem Tamara TAYLOR, was arrested without further incident.

Arrested on September 21:
Kareem Tamara TAYLOR, 24, of 5673 Harrington Falls Ln in Alexandria
Charged with assault & battery on a LEO and public intoxication
Court Date: November 2, 2017 | Bond: Held on a $1,000 secured bond

 

