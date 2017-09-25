News Black smoke over horizon on Saturday came from house fire in Marlborough Point
STAFFORD — Black smoke billowed over the horizon on Saturday while fire crews worked a blaze on Marlborough Point Road.
The blaze broke out at 285 Marlborough Point Road, a 2-story, single-family home.
From Stafford Fire and Rescue Department:
Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 300 block of Marlborough Point Road on Saturday, September 23 at 2:43 pm for an unknown type fire.
The Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls about the fire and the call was upgraded to a residential structure fire. The first arriving unit from the Brooke station found a two-story single family residence, reported to be abandoned, fully involved in fire. Additional crews assisted in establishing a water supply as there are no hydrants in the area.
There were several structural collapses due to the heavy fire volume. The fire was extinguished at 4:08 pm and crews worked for an additional four hours performing overhaul.
The home had been abandoned for many years and was determined to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
