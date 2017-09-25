Signal light planned for dangerous intersection

A serious crash on Route 28 in Manassas on Friday night left three people in a hospital.

MANASSAS — The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 28 and Pennsylvania Avenue, a junction that city officials say they are working on fixing.

From Prince William police:

We responded on September 21 at 8:52PM for a two vehicle crash at Nokesville Rd and Pennsylvania Ave. Investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Hyundai Sonata was attempting to make a left turn onto Pennsylvania Ave from southbound Nokesville Rd when the vehicle collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound on Nokesville Rd. The driver and two other passengers from the Sonata had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver and a passenger of the Sonata were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second passenger of the Sonata was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. No injuries were reported to the driver (and only occupant) of the Suburban, an adult male. The three occupants of the Sonata were male juvenile teenagers. Speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash. Charges are pending for the driver of the Sonata.

From Manassas public works director Steve Burke: