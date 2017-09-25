Traffic ‘Speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash’
Signal light planned for dangerous intersection
A serious crash on Route 28 in Manassas on Friday night left three people in a hospital.
MANASSAS — The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 28 and Pennsylvania Avenue, a junction that city officials say they are working on fixing.
From Prince William police:
We responded on September 21 at 8:52PM for a two vehicle crash at Nokesville Rd and Pennsylvania Ave. Investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Hyundai Sonata was attempting to make a left turn onto Pennsylvania Ave from southbound Nokesville Rd when the vehicle collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound on Nokesville Rd. The driver and two other passengers from the Sonata had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The driver and a passenger of the Sonata were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second passenger of the Sonata was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. No injuries were reported to the driver (and only occupant) of the Suburban, an adult male. The three occupants of the Sonata were male juvenile teenagers. Speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash. Charges are pending for the driver of the Sonata.
From Manassas public works director Steve Burke:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The City is currently working to design improvement to Nokesville Road that extend from Pennsylvania Avenue to just east of Godwin Drive.
The intent of the planned improvement is to improve safety and travel through the Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) interchanges.
Coordinating with future improvement by Prince William County, the ultimate typical section through the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue will have three through lanes with dedicated left turn lanes for east and westbound traffic. A traffic signal is also planned for the intersection.
The project recently entered the Right-of-Way Acquisition phase. Our current schedule has construction bids being advertised in April 2018.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
-
Chris Lail
A word from our sponsors...
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017