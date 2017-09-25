News Public meeting scheduled for Old Bridge Road Elementary addition
LAKE RIDGE — A new $6.8 million activity room is planned for Old Bridge Elementary School.
The Prince William County School division will hold a public meeting about the addition to the 27-year-old school building.
From the school division:
Facilities Services has scheduled a community presentation at Old Bridge Elementary School. The purpose of this meeting is to present conceptual plans of the activity room addition to Old Bridge.
Presentation will be held at Old Bridge Elementary School
Tuesday, October 10 in their Media Center, 5:00 p.m.
