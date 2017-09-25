Potomac Local
Menu
Woodbridge
79°
Sunny
Feels like: 83°F
Wind: 1mph ESE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 3
Detailed forecast ▸
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
North Stafford High School’s second annual mock judicial trial

by Potomac Local on September 25, 2017 at 9:50 am Leave a Comment

From Stafford County Public Schools: 

Stafford County Public Schools is pleased to announce North Stafford High School’s second annual mock judicial trial. NSHS criminal justice students will host a morning of mock trials in which they will participate as the jury and accused. Stafford County prosecutors and local defense attorneys will try the cases, which will consist of social media threats, distracted driving which causes injury, and possession and overdose of drugs.

The Honorable [Stafford County Circuit Court] Judge Michael Levy will preside.

WHEN: Friday, September 29, 2017, 7:45 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

WHERE: North Stafford High School
839 Garrisonville Road
Stafford, VA 22554

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Stafford, Schools
A word from our sponsors...