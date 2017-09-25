News North Stafford High School’s second annual mock judicial trial
From Stafford County Public Schools:
Stafford County Public Schools is pleased to announce North Stafford High School’s second annual mock judicial trial. NSHS criminal justice students will host a morning of mock trials in which they will participate as the jury and accused. Stafford County prosecutors and local defense attorneys will try the cases, which will consist of social media threats, distracted driving which causes injury, and possession and overdose of drugs.
The Honorable [Stafford County Circuit Court] Judge Michael Levy will preside.
WHEN: Friday, September 29, 2017, 7:45 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
WHERE: North Stafford High School
839 Garrisonville Road
Stafford, VA 22554
In our experiential Mock Court, students are learning the role of a jury in our justice system. @SCPSchools @staffordvagov pic.twitter.com/wXOVaTxD6e
— NSHS Wolverines (@NSHSWolverines) February 24, 2017
Students are experiencing a drug overdose mock case through Circuit Court. @SCPSchools @staffordvagov pic.twitter.com/P3EAV38vO5
— NSHS Wolverines (@NSHSWolverines) February 24, 2017
