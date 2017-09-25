From Stafford County Public Schools:

Stafford County Public Schools is pleased to announce North Stafford High School’s second annual mock judicial trial. NSHS criminal justice students will host a morning of mock trials in which they will participate as the jury and accused. Stafford County prosecutors and local defense attorneys will try the cases, which will consist of social media threats, distracted driving which causes injury, and possession and overdose of drugs.

The Honorable [Stafford County Circuit Court] Judge Michael Levy will preside.

WHEN: Friday, September 29, 2017, 7:45 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

WHERE: North Stafford High School

839 Garrisonville Road

Stafford, VA 22554