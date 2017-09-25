News Name change for street in front of Osbourn High School?
Tonight, the Manassas City Council will decide whether or not to change the name of the street in front of Osbourn High School.
From city documents:
On September 12, 2017, the School Board of the City of Manassas requested that a portion of Tudor Lane as shown on the attached map be renamed from Tudor Lane to Eagle Way. Section 102-1 of the Code of Manassas states that changes in street names will be made only upon City Council approval.
The Eagle is the mascot of Osbourn High School.
The city council meets at 5:30 p.m.
