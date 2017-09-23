Prince William Humane Society Wags-N-Wine happens today

From a press release:

The Prince William Humane Society’s 5th Annual Wags-N-Wine fund-raising event and silent auction will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at our new Pet Adopt Shop located in the Dumfries Shopping Plaza from 12 – 5 p.m.

This year our fund-raising efforts will go to support our new Pet Adopt Shop where homeless shelter pets live and thrive until they find their forever homes.

Prince William Humane Society is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit animal welfare organization whose mission is to help support and find forever homes for adoptable pets from the Prince William County Animal Shelter by creating the Pet Adopt Shop and implementing an improved adoption experience designed to increase adoptions.

This brand-new no-kill adoption center is the first of its kind in Northern Virginia and provides the adoptable pets with a calm, peaceful environment where they are socialized, loved and cared for while they await adoption.

Wags-N-Wine is our largest fundraiser, and we are happy to be hosting it at the Adopt Shop.

This year we will be including several wineries, breweries and a cidery to the event and in addition, there will be a band, food vendors, merchants, adoptable pets, kids and adult games and more. This event welcomes people from across DC, MD and VA area and promises to be a fabulous day.

Tickets are $45 in advance ($50 at the door) and include wine, beer and cider tasting, a commemorative souvenir glass, event t-shirt, a goody bag, bandanas for your furry family members and lots of fun. And, for an extra special afternoon, check out our VIP Experience on

our website and other special offers.

Tickets are available online at www.PWHumane.org or stop by our Adopt Shop at: 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza (Rte 1), Dumfries, VA 22026