Traffic Safety Services Patrolman struck in hit and run on I-95
Police are searching for the driver of a green Mustang who fled the scene after striking the safety patrolman while he was rendering aid to another disabled driver.
From police:
At 6:20 a.m., Friday (Sept. 22), Virginia State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run of a VDOT Safety Services Patroller in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 166B.
The Safety Services Patrol (SSP) unit had responded to that location to aid a disabled motorist. The SSP unit parked his vehicle on the right shoulder with its sign board and amber emergency lights activated. The SSP unit was in the process of setting out traffic cones for the safety of the disabled motorist when a green Mustang traveling north on I-95 struck the SSP employee. The Mustang then fled the scene.
Thanks to eyewitness accounts and assistance from local law enforcement, state police have detained an individual for questioning in this incident.
The SSP unit, an adult male, was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
