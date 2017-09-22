News New Prince William police station, still under construction, burns
WOODBRIDGE — A new police station under construction in Prince William County burned Friday morning.
Structure Fire/future PWC Police Central District Station/5000blk Davis Ford Road/still under construction/roof fire out#pwcdfr
— Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 22, 2017
Construction materials caught fire and caused damage to two floors and the roof, according to a source.
We’re still waiting to get official word on the damage, as well as what caused the blaze.
The nearly $30 million Central District Police Station near the intersection of Davis Ford Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge remains under construction.
Earlier this week, a county public works official told the Board of Supervisors the opening of the station would be delayed to at least January due to construction delays. The delayed opening would put the station two months behind schedule.
More as we have it.
10:47 a.m.
No injuries reported.
Davis Ford Fire/no injuries, under investigation/pictures to follow.
— Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 22, 2017
Noon
PWC PD Central District Fire/9:15 AM dispatch, unknown impact to completion date#pwcdfr pic.twitter.com/yaxZpiwIjE
— Prince William DFR (@PWCDFR) September 22, 2017
