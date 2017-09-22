Potomac Local
Menu
Woodbridge
75°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 4mph NNW
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 3
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: New Prince William police station, still under construction, burns
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
New Prince William police station, still under construction, burns

by Potomac Local on September 22, 2017 at 10:16 am Leave a Comment

WOODBRIDGE — A new police station under construction in Prince William County burned Friday morning.

Construction materials caught fire and caused damage to two floors and the roof, according to a source.

We’re still waiting to get official word on the damage, as well as what caused the blaze.

The nearly $30 million Central District Police Station near the intersection of Davis Ford Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge remains under construction.

Earlier this week, a county public works official told the Board of Supervisors the opening of the station would be delayed to at least January due to construction delays. The delayed opening would put the station two months behind schedule.

More as we have it.

10:47 a.m.

No injuries reported. 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Woodbridge Local, Breaking News, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...