News Get a rabies vaccine and certificate for $10 at the Animal Shelter Open House on Sunday
From a press release:
The Prince William County Animal Shelter will host its annual Open House on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, from Noon to 4 p.m. The Shelter is located at 14807 Bristow Road [near] Manassas (20112).
The event includes a rabies clinic, sponsored by the Prince William Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PWSPCA). Bring your dogs and cats to get a rabies vaccine and certificate for just $10 per animal. This clinic will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
For the safety of everyone, all dogs that attend must be on a leash; all cats that attend must be in carriers. There will be children’s activities, vendors, veterinarians and pet-and rescue groups as well as local businesses.
There will also be numerous raffle items on offer – each person gets one free ticket; additional tickets are available for sale. Food will also be available for purchase from Dave’s Dogs. Best of all, the Shelter will have animals for adoption.
Come select your “fur-ever” friend! For more information, visit the Animal Shelter’s and the Police Department’s websites and social media sites. You can also call the Shelter at 703-792-6465, or send an email to animalshelter@pwcgov.org.
