News ‘6 adults, 2 children and their pet, displaced by the fire’
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
On September 20 at 9:33 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire located in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge.
Firefighters made entry to a fourth-floor apartment where they discovered an activated sprinkler within the kitchen.
The occupant sustained a non-life threatening injury that did not require medical transport.
The home received minimal damage estimated at $10,000.
The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
Red Cross was on scene to assist the occupants, 6 adults, 2 children and their pet, displaced by the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire was a cooking fire and has been determined as accidental.
Prince William County Fire & Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take the necessary precautions when cooking due to cooking fires being the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries. These fires are preventable by simply being more
attentive when using cooking materials and equipment.
