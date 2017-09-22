From a press release:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project to improve safety and operations at the Exit 130 interchange on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg continues with overnight lane closures for water line and storm sewer work.

The Central Park main exit at Carl D. Silver Parkway to Route 3 will be closed overnight on Sunday, Sept. 24 through early Monday, Sept. 25.

Drivers will be guided by detour signs to use Trade Street and Central Park Boulevard to exit Central Park during the work zone. Access to all businesses, hotels and destinations in Central Park will be maintained during the road work.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures are planned near the Exit 130 interchange beginning Sunday, Sept. 24:

Carl D. Silver Parkway (Central Park Exit)

Sunday, 10 p.m. 7 a.m. All southbound lanes on Carl D. Silver Parkway at Route 3 (Plank Road) will be blocked to allow crews to relocate water and sewer lines. Traffic will not be permitted to exit at the main entrance to the Central Park shopping area. Signs will guide traffic along the detour route to Trade Street and Central Park Boulevard.

I-95 Southbound at Exit 130

Monday Friday, 9 p.m. 6 a.m.