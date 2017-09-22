News Annual tank farm event in Nokesville this weekend
Seven years after winning approval from the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to build a new museum behind what used to be Kmart and today is At Home, they’re still raising money for the complex.
The Americans in Wartime Museum will hold its annual Tank Farm demonstration event in Nokesville this weekend.
From organizers:
2017 Americans in Wartime Open House
Sep 23 and 24
10am – 4pm
13906 Aden Rd Nokesville, VA 20181
Some highlights of our event include: Military tanks and armored vehicles on display, Helicopter on display, Flamer Thrower Demonstration, Veterans Round Table, K9 Demonstrations, Horse Reenactor Team, 9/11 Artifacts, Scavenger Hunt for Kids, Veteran Welcome and Registration, Artifacts and displays, Living History Unit Displays, Voices of Freedom Recording Studio, Brickmania Display, Food and Drinks. Merchandise Sales
The Americans in Wartime Museum, when approved in 2010, was expected to cost $50 million, and feature military demonstrations and vehicles, set on 70 acres of land donated to the organization.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017