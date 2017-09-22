Annual tank farm event in Nokesville this weekend

Seven years after winning approval from the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to build a new museum behind what used to be Kmart and today is At Home, they’re still raising money for the complex.

The Americans in Wartime Museum will hold its annual Tank Farm demonstration event in Nokesville this weekend.

From organizers:

2017 Americans in Wartime Open House Sep 23 and 24 10am – 4pm 13906 Aden Rd Nokesville, VA 20181 Some highlights of our event include: Military tanks and armored vehicles on display, Helicopter on display, Flamer Thrower Demonstration, Veterans Round Table, K9 Demonstrations, Horse Reenactor Team, 9/11 Artifacts, Scavenger Hunt for Kids, Veteran Welcome and Registration, Artifacts and displays, Living History Unit Displays, Voices of Freedom Recording Studio, Brickmania Display, Food and Drinks. Merchandise Sales

The Americans in Wartime Museum, when approved in 2010, was expected to cost $50 million, and feature military demonstrations and vehicles, set on 70 acres of land donated to the organization.