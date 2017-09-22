News ‘The homeowner, awakened by the sound of breaking glass, discovered fire’
From a press release:
On Thursday, September 21st at 6:00 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 6800 of Avalon Isle Way in Gainesville. Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire emitting from the rear of the home that had extended to the side. Firefighters initiated suppression and immediately extinguished the fire.
The homeowner, awakened by the sound of breaking glass, discovered fire in the rear of the home and immediately began safely evacuating the remaining family members. No injuries reported.
The home received moderate damage estimated at $200,000. The Building Official has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross was on scene to assist the occupants, 2 adults and 1 child, displaced by the fire. The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
