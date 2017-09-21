STAFFORD — There have been weeks of public comment and debate over a Confederate battle flag that has become a staple of the skyline over Interstate 95 in south Stafford.

At the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, elected leaders allowed county attorney Charles Shumate explain why he says the county cannot force the removal of the flag that sits on private property.

This issue that you have before you is not isolated here in this Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania area as you well know. It’s it’s an issue that we’ve got throughout the country. But you know there are a lot of things that we deal with in a free society that are hard to sometimes understand. How can you do this? How can how can you allow somebody to fly this flag or how can you put up a Nazi swastika? Or how can you burn a flag? I served 11 months and 29 days in Vietnam in a combat zone. To this day if I see someone burning the American flag… Fortunately I’ve never been present. That is so disrespectful and hateful to me. And I relate that to what you’re saying about how hateful it is to you to see that Confederate flag. But I want to grab a hold of that person and bring them great harm. But you know, I have to dig down deep and really understand that there’s a First Amendment that our forefathers created that said “you know you can’t do that. If you do that if you bring harm to them you’re the one that’s going to end up in jail.” I have to stand by and watch that person burn that American flag. Now that’s my personal big problem. I went to the Virginia Military Institute which is deeply steeped in Confederate history. VMI is the only college in America that ever went to war is fighting in the Battle of New Market. So my heritage is deeply steeped in all this but has not persuaded me from what I believe the Constitution requires me to do and say when I advise this board. As you sit out there, I don’t know how you take my comments so far, but I’m trying to tell you that I’m not a patsy for this board. They’ve never asked that and I wouldn’t give it to them. I give them strong, hard legal advice as to what they can do and what they can’t do. And that’s what we’ve done in this case. It happened also back in 2014. The same issue came before the board and we advised them at that time. And the answer then is the same as the answer now.

At this time, a lawyer sitting in the audience, who spoke during citizens time, interrupted Shumate.

“It’s not your personal beliefs we’re talking about here,” she said.

About a minute later, after he gave her warning not to interrupt the proceedings, Chairman Paul Milde asked a sheriff’s deputy to remove her from the Board of Supervisors Chambers.

Shumate continued:

The whole purpose of what I said is been missed on anyone is that I understand the strong feelings that you have because I have strong feelings sometimes as well. I can relate to what you’re saying. I think some of you have spoken very well on your particular perspective as I’ve listened to it over the of the sessions we’ve had but I have recently had occasion to give this board advice once again about their legal standing of the flag and the flagpole and the consequences of what they can and cannot do. I have concluded without equivocation both back in 2014 and now that this county has no legal authority to require the removal of that Confederate flag from that private property or that flagpole which is 80 feet in height.

At this point, another woman sitting in the audience shouted “coward” and interrupted Shumate. As a sheriff’s deputy approached her, she added: “I’m leaving.”

Shumate continued: