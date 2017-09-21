Safety vest swindler in custody

Police say they have a suspect in custody — the person who is suspected of robbing two area banks, one most recently in Montclair in Prince William County, and the other in Manassas.

From police:

Bank Robbery *ARREST – During the below investigation, detectives from Anne Arundel County Police, Manassas City Police and Prince William County Police identified the suspect involved in multiple bank robberies which occurred in all three jurisdictions. The first robbery occurred at the United Bank in the City of Manassas on September 14. The same suspect is further alleged to have committed a bank robbery at the Sandy Spring Bank in Edgewater on September 15 followed by the robbery in Prince William County on September 16 at the SunTrust Bank located at 4377 Kevin Walker Dr in Dumfries. Following the investigation, detectives from Prince William County obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspect, identified as Jack Antonio ROMERO. On September 20, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department located and arrested the accused at a home on Coleridge Dr in Silver Spring, MD. The accused remains incarcerated in Maryland pending extradition back to Virginia.

Arrested on September 20: [Photo provided by Anne Arundel Police]

Jack Antonio ROMERO, 30, of 2302 Coleridge Dr in Silver Spring, MD

Charged with [PWC]: robbery, entering a bank armed with intent to commit larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: October 16, 2017 | Status: Pending Extradition