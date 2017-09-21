News Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show returns September 23 & 24
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The Fall Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show will be held rain or shine on Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Historic Occoquan. A 48-year tradition, this award-winning outdoor street festival features more than 300 artisans and crafters, fun interactive activities for the kids, live entertainment and great food! Be sure to stop by Mamie Davis Park to listen to live music.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 23, 2017
All Day: DJ John Coulter Mamie Davis Park
10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Manassas Ballet Theatre Mamie Davis Park
12 p.m.-1 p.m.: The Amazing Kevin (Kids’ Magic Show) Mamie Davis Park
2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Most Savage Gentlemen (Rock/Pop) Mamie Davis Park
All Day: Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting Mill House Museum
All Day: Law Enforcement United Dunk Tank Mill House Museum
All Day: Touch-a-Truck Mill House Museum
Sunday, September 24, 2017
All Day: DJ Theo Mamie Davis Park
11 a.m. – 12pm: Jahnel Daliya (Folk/Pop) Mamie Davis Park
1 p.m. -3 p.m.: Rocknoceros (Kids Rock) Mamie Davis Park
All Day: Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting Mill House Museum
All Day: Law Enforcement United Dunk Tank Mill House Museum
All Day: Touch-a-Truck Mill House Museum
Head to Mill House Museum for exciting, free events for the kids. Young visitors will be welcome to explore a firetruck or take a turn at dunking a policeman. Kids will also want to have their face painted or get their very own balloon art with Fairy Jennabelle. Admission is free. Off-site parking with shuttle bus service is available at the Vulcan Materials lot, Lake Ridge Commuter Lot, Route 123 Commuter lot, and the I-95 Commuter lot. There is a $5 round-trip shuttle fee payable at the event drop-off; kids 12 and under ride free.
Funds generated by the semi-annual Arts and Crafts Show support the Town’s Capital Improvement Program, which includes maintaining, updating, and implementing infrastructure improvements, building maintenance, and other public improvements like streets, sidewalks, gaslights, stormwater, and more. For more information on the Fall Arts and Crafts Show, to volunteer to help during the event, or for special rates at area hotels, visit www.occoquanva.gov or www.Facebook.com/OccoquanCraftShow, or contact Julie Little, Events and Community Development Director, at (703) 491-2168 or jlittle@occoquanva.gov.
