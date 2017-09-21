From police:

Attempted Sexual Assault | Abduction – On September 21 at 4:24AM, officers responded to the area of South Park Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an attempted assault. The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was in a park in the above area when she was approached by a masked man.

The victim struck the man before running away. The man then chased the victim and was able to grab her from behind. At that point, the suspect forced the victim to the ground and removed part of her clothing. The victim fought off the suspect and yelled for help. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Male, unknown race or age, 6’1”, 150lbs with a thin build

Last seen wearing a dark colored ski-style mask, gloves, dark pants and a dark hooded jacket

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Prince William County Crime Solvers. Tipsters can call 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PWC” plus your information to 274637, or submit a webtip online at www.tinyurl.com/crimetip. Tipsters remain anonymous & could earn up to a $1,000 reward.