From a press release:

The Capital Region Chapter of Women in Aviation International (WAI) will hold their annual event, Girls in Aviation Day, to introduce local girls ages 8 to 17 to potential careers in aviation. The day’s activities will take place at the Manassas Regional Airport (HEF) in Virginia from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. More than 100 girls have signed up, tripling the attendance of last year’s event.

“We want our local girls to see that there are exciting careers available to them as engineers, astronauts, pilots, dispatchers, air traffic controllers, and dozens of other jobs within the aviation community,” says Maria Killian, president of the WAI Capital Region Chapter. “We’ll introduce them to role models and educate them in a fun and supportive atmosphere during a day full of aviation and aerospace activities at their local airport.”

This weekend, the Capital Regional Chapter joins WAI chapters around the world for an outreach event expected to inspire more than 8,000 young girls and the next generation of women in aviation. Chapters in 11 countries are putting on their own unique programs, and September 23 has been officially proclaimed “Girls in Aviation Day” in numerous U.S. states.

Attendees will receive Aviation for Girls magazine and other educational materials, and be able to earn the WAI Aviation Fun Patch after visiting six learning stations at the airport, as well as viewing a number of aircraft on static display. More details about WAI’s third annual Girls in Aviation Day International program can be found at www.wai.org/giad.

The program is free for participants due to the generous sponsors including Aurora Flight Sciences, Northrop Grumman, FAA Professional Women Controllers, and the FAA Technical Women’s Organization.