Traffic I-95 express lanes extension public hearing to be held Sept. 25
From Virginia Department of Transportation:
The public is invited to attend a location and design public hearing for the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project next week to review the proposed design and submit comments.
The I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project would extend I-95 Express Lanes approximately 10 miles from Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) to the vicinity of Route 17 (Warrenton Road) in Stafford County.
As part of this project, new access to the Express Lanes corridor is proposed in the vicinity of the Route 17 and Route 630 (Courthouse Road) interchanges along Interstate 95. New access is also proposed on I-95 at Exit 148, which connects with Russell Road near Quantico Marine Corps Base.
The extended Express Lanes would connect to the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The Rappahannock River Crossing is doubling the capacity of I-95 southbound to six lanes from just north of Route 17 to just south of Route 3 in Fredericksburg.
The location and design public hearing for the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will be held:
Monday, Sept. 25, 2017*
6-8 p.m.
Stafford High School
63 Stafford Indians Lane
Fredericksburg, VA 22405
*Inclement weather date is Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017
The meeting will be held in an open house format, with a presentation beginning at 7 p.m.
Stop by between 6-8 p.m. to review the project design and environmental document. VDOT representatives will be available to answer questions before and after the presentation.
The public can give oral or written comments at the public hearing, or mail comments by Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, to VDOT Fredericksburg District, Attention: Mr. Krishna Potturi, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Comments may also be emailed to I95fredex@VDOT.Virginia.Gov. Please reference “I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Study” in the subject line of all correspondence.
Additional project information, and public hearing displays and handouts, are available online at the project page on www.VirginiaDOT.org.
