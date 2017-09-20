From Prince William County police:

Shooting Investigation – On September 19 at 12:00AM, officers responded to the 3100 block of River Heritage Blvd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The initial investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old man of Dumfries, was walking in a wooded area near the above location when he was approached by several males. During the encounter, one of the males brandished a firearm and fired at the victim, missing him. The victim was able to flee the area and contact police a short time later. After the shooting, the suspects fled the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle – On September 18 at 4:01PM, officers responded to the area of Belvedere Dr and Benton St in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. Several callers reported to police that multiple shots were heard in the above area. When officers arrived, they located several shell casings in the roadway. While searching the surrounding area, officers located a vehicle which had several bullet holes. Officers located the driver of the vehicle a short time later. The victim was uncooperative with officers during the investigation. No suspect description is available at this time. There were no injuries or other property reported damaged. The investigation continues.