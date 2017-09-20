Historic Brentsville Courthouse to be used as absentee in-person voting center

The Brentsville Historic Courthouse Centre will serve as an absentee in-person voting center for the November General Election.

Prince William County Brenstville District Supervisor ordered county staff on Tuesday to allow the use of the historic property, which served as the county’s fourth courthouse.

Here’s Lawson’s directive to county staff:

“Direct County staff to bring a Board resolution transferring sufficient funds to the Office of Election that would enable the Registrar to open an in-person absentee voting location at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre two weeks prior to the gubernatorial election in November. The transfer resolution should state that is it conditioned upon the Electoral Board and Registrar using the funds for an absentee voting location at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, and for no other purpose.”

The move to allow absentee voting at the old Courthouse comes as both Lawson and Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland ordered staff to look for more places for absentee in-person voting locations on the western side of the county.

From Prince William County Office of Elections spokesman Winston Forrest: