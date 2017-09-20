News Historic Brentsville Courthouse to be used as absentee in-person voting center
The Brentsville Historic Courthouse Centre will serve as an absentee in-person voting center for the November General Election.
Prince William County Brenstville District Supervisor ordered county staff on Tuesday to allow the use of the historic property, which served as the county’s fourth courthouse.
Here’s Lawson’s directive to county staff:
“Direct County staff to bring a Board resolution transferring sufficient funds to the Office of Election that would enable the Registrar to open an in-person absentee voting location at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre two weeks prior to the gubernatorial election in November. The transfer resolution should state that is it conditioned upon the Electoral Board and Registrar using the funds for an absentee voting location at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, and for no other purpose.”
The move to allow absentee voting at the old Courthouse comes as both Lawson and Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland ordered staff to look for more places for absentee in-person voting locations on the western side of the county.
From Prince William County Office of Elections spokesman Winston Forrest:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
“We are asking for $28,000 for the one-time ‘pilot’ run of in-person absentee voting at the Brentsville Historic Courthouse Centre.”
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017