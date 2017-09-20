News Five people displaced after blaze at Yorkshire home
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
On Wednesday, September 20 at 1:50 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire in the 7600 block of Somerset Lane in Yorkshire.
Upon entry, fire and rescue crews discovered a small fire on the first floor of a home office. Firefighters initiated suppression, immediately extinguishing the fire containing it to the first floor.
No injuries reported.
The home received moderate damage estimated at $50,000. The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
The occupants, four adults, one child and their pet were displaced by the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017