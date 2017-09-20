Five people displaced after blaze at Yorkshire home

From a press release:

On Wednesday, September 20 at 1:50 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire in the 7600 block of Somerset Lane in Yorkshire.

Upon entry, fire and rescue crews discovered a small fire on the first floor of a home office. Firefighters initiated suppression, immediately extinguishing the fire containing it to the first floor.

No injuries reported.

The home received moderate damage estimated at $50,000. The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

The occupants, four adults, one child and their pet were displaced by the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.