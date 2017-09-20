Potomac Local
Menu
Woodbridge
82°
Sunny
Feels like: 84°F
Wind: 3mph NW
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Five people displaced after blaze at Yorkshire home

by Potomac Local on September 20, 2017 at 4:21 pm Leave a Comment

From a press release:

On Wednesday, September 20 at 1:50 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire in the 7600 block of Somerset Lane in Yorkshire.

Upon entry, fire and rescue crews discovered a small fire on the first floor of a home office. Firefighters initiated suppression, immediately extinguishing the fire containing it to the first floor.

No injuries reported.

The home received moderate damage estimated at $50,000. The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

The occupants, four adults, one child and their pet were displaced by the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Manassas Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...