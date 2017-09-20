Delays for Prince William police, fire stations

WOODBRIDGE — Police officers will have to wait longer before they can occupy a new police station in Woodbridge.

Construction of the county’s new Central District Station is running 60 days behind schedule due to a delay in the installation of electric and gas lines, as well as construction delays caused by weather. Instead of a November occupancy, officers and staff should be able to move into the new building by Jan. 1, 2018.

“We’re going to start transferring the police force into the building at that time,” Prince William County Director of Public Works Matthew Villareale told elected leaders on Tuesday.

The new $28.6 million station will be located on Davis Ford Road near the intersection of Prince William Parkway, adjacent to the Prince William County Government Center.

Next to the police station will be a new Fire and Rescue Station 26. The $11.2 million station will open on time, by November.

“We anticipate it will be running calls on October 1,” added Villareale.

In Gainesville, a $6 million effort to add 5,000 more square feet to the Gainesville Fire and Rescue Station is also running 60 days behind schedule. Villareale said that Phase 2 of the project, to increase the size of the living quarters in the 27-year-old building, is delayed.

The project should be completed by January, he added.