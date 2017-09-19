News Modern Day Marine begins today at Quantico
QUANTICO — Today is the first day of the annual Modern Day Marine expo at Quantico.
The three-day event is expected to draw not only U.S. Marine Corps military and civilian personnel but also members of the other U.S. services, foreign military attaches, and corporate representatives from throughout the U.S. and several other nations.
This is the 37th year for the show, and the 25th consecutive year it has been held at Quantico.
The show features exhibitors on Lejeune Field, and panels to discuss the future of the warfighting and its impact on the Marine Corps. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller will be on hand at 10 a.m. Wednesday to introduce the new Navy and Marine Corps operating concept: “Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE).
The event will culminate on Thursday with a banquet dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Crystal City.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
