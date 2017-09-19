DUMFRIES — Rev. Jessie Jackson will come to Prince William County on Wednesday.

The reverend will discuss “healing and rebuilding after Charlottesville” at First Mount Zion Baptist Church outside Dumfries. The church is led by Pastor Luke E. Torian, who also represents Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The roundtable discussion will take place at 4 p.m., and is expected to draw about 25 people. The event is not a rally, we’re told

Added at 12:30 p.m.: The event will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the main conference room at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, VA . Other guest panelists will include House Minority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) and the NAACP PWC Chapter President Cozy Bailey.