News Jessie Jackson heads to Prince William on Wednesday to discuss ‘healing after Charlottesville’
DUMFRIES — Rev. Jessie Jackson will come to Prince William County on Wednesday.
The reverend will discuss “healing and rebuilding after Charlottesville” at First Mount Zion Baptist Church outside Dumfries. The church is led by Pastor Luke E. Torian, who also represents Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates.
The roundtable discussion will take place at 4 p.m., and is expected to draw about 25 people. The event is not a rally, we’re told
Added at 12:30 p.m.: The event will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the main conference room at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, VA . Other guest panelists will include House Minority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) and the NAACP PWC Chapter President Cozy Bailey.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘The Forgotten War’ exhibit will show how WWI changed Prince William, culture
September 14, 2017
Tourism revenue reached $68 million in the City of Manassas in 2016
September 12, 2017
BerkleyNet finds the secret to attracting and keeping talent — make them feel valued
August 16, 2017
Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
August 10, 2017
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017