Corey Stewart’s animal shelter survey results are in: Option C is top choice

Respondents to Corey Stewart’s animal shelter survey like the $14 million “Option C.”

The Chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 6, 2017, sent an email to voters soliciting input from county voters.

From the Sept. 6 email:

“The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently saw a presentation that included four design options for the construction, outfitting, operations, and maintenance of a new Animal Shelter. The current shelter, built in 1975 and expanded in 1990, receives 85,000 visitors and 4,100 animals per year. The main shelter is 6,646 square feet with two modular buildings and 12 outbuildings included in the complex, and there are currently 16 double-sided and 14 single-sided dog kennels and eight double-sided and 77 single-sided cat kennels. Recognizing that the current shelter inadequately meets the needs of the animals, employees, and visitors to the facility, the Board directed staff in June 2016 to come up with design options that address those needs. The design team included the Department of Public Works, as well as Cole & Denny Architects and Jackson & Ryan Architects, which both have significant experience with the design of animal shelters throughout the country, including Fairfax County’s animal shelter.

Tonight, Supervisors will be faced with voting for one of three options for a new animal shelter. Option C is the preferred choice of county staff, too, as it has recommended the Board of Supervisors choose it to replace the current 40-year-old shelter.

Supervisors are scheduled to take up the issue at 7:30 p.m. at the Prince William County Government Center. You can also watch the meeting online.