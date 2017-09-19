Potomac Local
Woodbridge
Covering the Greater Prince William County, Virginia Area

News
Boaters urged to pull out of Abel Lake as water levels drop

by Potomac Local on September 19, 2017 at 7:00 am

The water level in Stafford County’s Abel Lake reservoir is dropping, and county officials warn residents to pull their boats out of the water if water levels continue to drop. 

From a press release: 

A flow control gate at Lake Abel is stuck in the open position, causing the water level in the lake to drop. Stafford County is working to make repairs.

Until the repair is complete, residents in the area may notice a drop in the lake level as well as strong odors. The water at the bottom of the lake has organic matter which is causing the odor.  Boat owners should monitor the lake level and consider removing boats as necessary.

Officials will notify the public when the repairs are complete.

Abel Lake is one of three reservoirs to include Smith Lake in North Stafford, and Lake Mooney in southern Stafford.

News, Stafford
