WOODBRIDGE — When it comes to seeing the signs, Supervisor Ruth Anderson thinks Prince William County may have lost its way.

The Occoquan District Supervisor this week issued what’s known as a “directive” to county staff members to look at the types of signs used to showcase everything from historical sites, parks, and welcome signs posted at entrances to the county on Routes 1, 123, 15 and others.

She sent us an email with her statement to county staff:

I wish to direct County Staff to develop comprehensive and consistent signage guidelines to include, but not necessarily be limited to, gateway signage, wayfinding signage, and signage for parks, historic properties, and other County facilities. Staff is encouraged to engage a diverse representation of stakeholders to assist with this review. Staff should identify potential locations for future gateway and wayfinding signage as well as an inventory of existing signage that will be supplanted with new designs, as a replacement is necessary.

Three years ago, signs and county logos were at the forefront of a debate over whether or not the county should adopt a new square logo commissioned by the Department of Economic Development, or keep its longtime county seal logo on signs and government buildings.

In the end, the county seal won, and the new square logo was restricted to use on publications and marketing outreached for the economic development department.

In 2011, Stafford County budgeted $700,000 for the eventual installation new wayfinding signs, as well as branding signs along area roads that depict the county’s logo — a young George Washington playing a game of hoop and stick. Some of the large red, white, and blue “trailblazer” signs point the way to wineries and parks, while others welcome motorists to the county.

Stafford County officials worked with the same officials who worked to implement Virginia’s first system of branded red, white, and blue trailblazer signs in the state’s historic triangle of Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown.

[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="21d11a6178e95e48c5d3d01ae35422fe"]